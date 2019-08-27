Reviewing Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s results

This is a contrast between Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|7
|198.24
|N/A
|-2.36
|0.00
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-15.26
|0.00
Demonstrates Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-238.9%
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.9 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Millendo Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 average price target and a 257.65% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.2% and 59.8%. Insiders owned roughly 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 7.03% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.56%
|-18.8%
|-17.7%
|-1.77%
|0%
|-0.49%
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.92%
|-21.96%
|-38.3%
|-4.29%
|-27.88%
|23.4%
For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
