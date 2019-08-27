Reviewing Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s results

This is a contrast between Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 198.24 N/A -2.36 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

Demonstrates Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.9 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 average price target and a 257.65% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.2% and 59.8%. Insiders owned roughly 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 7.03% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.