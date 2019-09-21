Reviewing Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)’s results

Both Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 253.66 N/A -2.36 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

Demonstrates Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9. Competitively, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 18.6 and 18.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $27.25, while its potential upside is 36.25%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.2% and 59.9% respectively. Insiders owned 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.49% weaker performance while Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.