Reviewing Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)’s results

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|7
|201.08
|N/A
|-2.36
|0.00
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|9
|76.50
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
Demonstrates Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-238.9%
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.7%
|-47%
Liquidity
Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.9. On the competitive side is, Kindred Biosciences Inc. which has a 9.1 Current Ratio and a 8.7 Quick Ratio. Kindred Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Competitively Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $20.31, with potential upside of 178.98%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 66.6% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 5.87% are Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.56%
|-18.8%
|-17.7%
|-1.77%
|0%
|-0.49%
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|5.9%
|-18.81%
|-21.25%
|-30.76%
|-49.1%
|-37.72%
For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Kindred Biosciences Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.
