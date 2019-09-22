Reviewing Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 253.66 N/A -2.36 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Demonstrates Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Liquidity

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kazia Therapeutics Limited are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.2% and 3.3%. Insiders held 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Kazia Therapeutics Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.