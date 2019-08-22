Reviewing Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 204.27 N/A -2.36 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46%

Liquidity

5.9 and 5.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival IVERIC bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12 and 12 respectively. IVERIC bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.2% and 61.9%. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than IVERIC bio Inc.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.