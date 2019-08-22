Reviewing Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|7
|204.27
|N/A
|-2.36
|0.00
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|1.54
|0.77
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-238.9%
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0.00%
|97.6%
|46%
Liquidity
5.9 and 5.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival IVERIC bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12 and 12 respectively. IVERIC bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.2% and 61.9%. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.56%
|-18.8%
|-17.7%
|-1.77%
|0%
|-0.49%
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0%
|-6.3%
|-10.53%
|-4.03%
|-50.83%
|-0.83%
For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than IVERIC bio Inc.
Summary
IVERIC bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.