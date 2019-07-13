Reviewing Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s results

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 292.62 N/A -2.16 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 32 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -20.4% -19.7%

Liquidity

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor InflaRx N.V. are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. InflaRx N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InflaRx N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

InflaRx N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $6 average price target and a 85.19% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.7% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 62.1% of InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors. About 11.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29% InflaRx N.V. -3.5% -15.19% 30% 28.2% 20.54% 14.38%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than InflaRx N.V.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.