Reviewing Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)’s results

Both Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 206.41 N/A -2.36 0.00 Incyte Corporation 82 9.22 N/A 1.17 72.58

In table 1 we can see Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Incyte Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9% Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Its competitor Incyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Incyte Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Incyte Corporation 0 4 2 2.33

Incyte Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $88.33 consensus target price and a 2.71% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Incyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 9.2% and 94.7% respectively. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.8%. Competitively, Incyte Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Incyte Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.