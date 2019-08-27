Reviewing Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)’s results

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 198.24 N/A -2.36 0.00 Incyte Corporation 82 8.88 N/A 1.17 72.58

Demonstrates Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Incyte Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9% Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8%

Liquidity

5.9 and 5.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Incyte Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Incyte Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Incyte Corporation 0 4 1 2.20

Competitively the consensus price target of Incyte Corporation is $86.4, which is potential 4.34% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.7% of Incyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Incyte Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.49% weaker performance while Incyte Corporation has 33.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.