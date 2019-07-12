Reviewing Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 292.62 N/A -2.16 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 7 29.15 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -127% -64.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.6 while its Current Ratio is 13.6. Meanwhile, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.7% and 5.7%. Insiders held 11.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -3.95% 0.79% -37.62% -31.94% -48.93% -15.36%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.