Reviewing Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)’s results

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 10.06M -2.36 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 21 0.00 48.17M -1.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 167,946,577.63% 0% -238.9% Fortress Biotech Inc. 234,518,013.63% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$13.5 is Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 114.29%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares. 5.8% are Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.