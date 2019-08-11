Reviewing Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)’s results

Since Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 211.89 N/A -2.36 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 83.42 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Liquidity

5.9 and 5.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9 and 9 respectively. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average price target is $16.75, while its potential upside is 502.52%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 9.2% and 60.4% respectively. About 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.