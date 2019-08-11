Reviewing Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)’s results

Since Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|7
|211.89
|N/A
|-2.36
|0.00
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|3
|83.42
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-238.9%
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-79.5%
|-68.8%
Liquidity
5.9 and 5.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9 and 9 respectively. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
Meanwhile, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average price target is $16.75, while its potential upside is 502.52%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 9.2% and 60.4% respectively. About 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.56%
|-18.8%
|-17.7%
|-1.77%
|0%
|-0.49%
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|14.9%
|1.7%
|-25.08%
|-33.43%
|-58.36%
|-33.43%
For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
