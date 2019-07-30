Reviewing Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)’s results

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 220.35 N/A -2.16 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 10.53 N/A -5.34 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Liquidity

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dermira Inc. are 7.1 and 6.9 respectively. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dermira Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dermira Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Dermira Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18.88 average price target and a 116.27% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dermira Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.7% and 78.9%. Insiders owned 11.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Dermira Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29% Dermira Inc. -7.95% -10.27% 42.4% -2.37% -11.27% 43.39%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Dermira Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dermira Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.