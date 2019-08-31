Reviewing Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s results

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 200.44 N/A -2.36 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 228.27 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18 and 18 respectively. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $40, which is potential 152.21% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 5.65% are Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.