Reviewing Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 229.87 N/A -2.16 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 2 110.17 N/A -2.25 0.00

Demonstrates Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -480.1% -263.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.6 while its Current Ratio is 13.6. Meanwhile, BioPharmX Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioPharmX Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.7% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.9% of BioPharmX Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% are Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of BioPharmX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29% BioPharmX Corporation 2.39% -42.9% -49.78% -72.02% -74.47% -53.28%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while BioPharmX Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors BioPharmX Corporation.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.