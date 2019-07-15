Reviewing Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s results

We are comparing Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 248.20 N/A -2.16 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.7% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 11.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.13% -3.31% 10.72% 17.8% -6.28% 34.59%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.