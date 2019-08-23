Reviewing Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 204.63 N/A -2.36 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 24.64 N/A -1.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9. Competitively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.8 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 435.02% and its average price target is $13.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 98.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.8%. Comparatively, 0.2% are BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.