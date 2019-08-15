Reviewing Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 201.08 N/A -2.36 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 29 55.03 N/A -0.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9% Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Its competitor Array BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Array BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

Competitively the average price target of Array BioPharma Inc. is $39.2, which is potential -18.08% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Array BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.49% weaker performance while Array BioPharma Inc. has 235.79% stronger performance.

Summary

Array BioPharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.