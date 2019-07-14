Reviewing Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s results

We are contrasting Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 292.62 N/A -2.16 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 20.41 N/A 0.25 13.17

Profitability

Table 2 has Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% 116.3% 29.1%

Liquidity

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.6 while its Quick Ratio is 13.6. On the competitive side is, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 2.9 Quick Ratio. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.7% and 21.4% respectively. About 11.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. -1.48% -25.89% -18.43% 46.9% 78.49% 12.93%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.