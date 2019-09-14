Reviewing Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH)’s and NACCO Industries Inc. (NYSE:NC)’s results

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) and NACCO Industries Inc. (NYSE:NC) compete against each other in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. 20 0.69 N/A 1.51 13.65 NACCO Industries Inc. 47 2.46 N/A 5.96 8.92

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. and NACCO Industries Inc. NACCO Industries Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than NACCO Industries Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 7.5% NACCO Industries Inc. 0.00% 16.9% 11.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.95 beta means Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s volatility is 5.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. NACCO Industries Inc.’s 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.32 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, NACCO Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. NACCO Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. and NACCO Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.2% and 52% respectively. About 7.4% of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 5% are NACCO Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. -0.91% -2.74% -5.68% 14.02% -3.4% 23.29% NACCO Industries Inc. 2.57% 0.21% 30.24% 54.24% 58.42% 56.78%

For the past year Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than NACCO Industries Inc.

Summary

NACCO Industries Inc. beats Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items, including window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings. The company markets and sells its products under the Ethan Allen brand name through home furnishing retail networks and independent retailers, as well as through ethanallen.com Website. As of June 30, 2017, it operated a network of approximately 303 retail design centers. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

NACCO Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the mining, small appliances, and specialty retail businesses worldwide. It mines coal for electric utilities, independent power providers, producers of activated carbon, and synfuels plants. The company also provides value-added services, such as maintaining and operating draglines for independently owned limerock quarries; ash hauling services for power plants and other facilities; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services related to the company's operations. In addition, it designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens; and commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels, as well as game and garden food processing equipment comprising meat grinders, bag sealers, dehydrators, and meat slicers under the Weston brand and other private label brands. The company sells its products under the Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, and Wolf Gourmet brand names through a network of inside sales employees to mass merchandisers, e-commerce retailers, department stores, variety store chains, drug store chains, specialty home retailers, distributors, and other retail outlets, as well as through television, Internet, and print advertising. In addition, it operates as a specialty retailer of kitchenware under the Kitchen Collection brand name in outlet and traditional malls. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 223 retail stores in the United States. NACCO Industries, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.