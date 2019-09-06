Reviewing Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Home Furnishings & Fixtures companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.98% of all Home Furnishings & Fixtures’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has 7.4% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 10.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. 0.00% 10.70% 7.50% Industry Average 5.40% 15.29% 6.69%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. N/A 20 13.65 Industry Average 116.54M 2.16B 15.15

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.83 2.67

The potential upside of the rivals is 115.33%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. -0.91% -2.74% -5.68% 14.02% -3.4% 23.29% Industry Average 6.46% 8.34% 18.64% 28.00% 36.18% 41.22%

For the past year Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. are 1.8 and 0.5. Competitively, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s rivals have 4.16 and 3.07 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.95 shows that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.17 which is 16.82% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items, including window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings. The company markets and sells its products under the Ethan Allen brand name through home furnishing retail networks and independent retailers, as well as through ethanallen.com Website. As of June 30, 2017, it operated a network of approximately 303 retail design centers. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.