Reviewing Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH)’s and Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FORK)’s results

This is a contrast between Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) and Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FORK) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Home Furnishings & Fixtures and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. 20 0.71 N/A 1.51 15.12 Fuling Global Inc. 3 0.24 N/A 0.63 3.20

Table 1 highlights Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. and Fuling Global Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Fuling Global Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is presently more expensive than Fuling Global Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 7.5% Fuling Global Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 8.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.05 beta means Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s volatility is 5.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Fuling Global Inc. is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.63 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. are 1.8 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Fuling Global Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Fuling Global Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. and Fuling Global Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Fuling Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. and Fuling Global Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.8% and 0.4%. Insiders held 0.1% of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. shares. Competitively, Fuling Global Inc. has 70.91% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. 1.33% 13.32% 18.01% 21.28% 0.32% 36.59% Fuling Global Inc. -6.91% -5.16% -31.06% -43.42% -50.43% -47.53%

For the past year Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. had bullish trend while Fuling Global Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. beats Fuling Global Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items, including window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings. The company markets and sells its products under the Ethan Allen brand name through home furnishing retail networks and independent retailers, as well as through ethanallen.com Website. As of June 30, 2017, it operated a network of approximately 303 retail design centers. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

Fuling Global Inc. produces and distributes plastic service ware in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. It sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers. The company exports its products to the United States and Europe. Fuling Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Wenling, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.