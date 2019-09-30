Reviewing Estre Ambiental Inc. (ESTR)’s and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC)’s results

Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Estre Ambiental Inc. 1 0.00 7.92M -3.96 0.00 Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 18.43M 0.07 151.94

Table 1 highlights Estre Ambiental Inc. and Leo Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Estre Ambiental Inc. and Leo Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Estre Ambiental Inc. 1,182,619,083.17% 0% 0% Leo Holdings Corp. 180,509,304.60% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.3% of Estre Ambiental Inc. shares and 55.82% of Leo Holdings Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 24.55% of Leo Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Estre Ambiental Inc. -8.85% -10.38% -39.23% -54.19% -90.98% -41.94% Leo Holdings Corp. -0.39% -0.49% -1.64% 5.17% 0% 4.95%

For the past year Estre Ambiental Inc. has -41.94% weaker performance while Leo Holdings Corp. has 4.95% stronger performance.

Summary

Leo Holdings Corp. beats Estre Ambiental Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Estre Ambiental, Inc. provides waste-related and environmental services for municipal, commercial, and industrial customers in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Collection & Cleaning Services, Landfill, Oil & Gas, and Value Recovery. The Collection & Cleaning Services segment is involved in the industrial collection from large business generators, as well as local household collection. Its collection services are supported by a fleet of 983 vehicles. This segment also engages in the transportation and temporary storage for environmental liability emergencies and industrial accidents, as well as in the preparation of waste for final disposal. The Landfills segment owns and operates a portfolio of landfills for the final disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste. It offers various services comprising ground sealing, drainage and treatment of percolated liquid, rainwater catchment, and soil treatment with hydrocarbons. The Oil & Gas segment is involved in the provision of remediation and cleaning services in various sites and transfers the contaminated soil to its biopile facilities located in the PaulÃ­nia and Curitiba landfills; and cleaning of storage tanks. The Value Recovery segment is involved in the provision of energy recycling services; and dismantlement and mischaracterization of electrical-electronic products. The company also engages in the collection and burning of landfill biogas, and electricity generation businesses. In addition, it offers environmental consulting, laboratory analysis, and energy use services. Estre Ambiental, Inc. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.