Reviewing Estre Ambiental Inc. (ESTR)’s and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU)’s results

Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Estre Ambiental Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00 Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 184.39

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Estre Ambiental Inc. and Gores Holdings III Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Estre Ambiental Inc. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Estre Ambiental Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Estre Ambiental Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gores Holdings III Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Gores Holdings III Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Estre Ambiental Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.3% of Estre Ambiental Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.5% of Gores Holdings III Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Estre Ambiental Inc. -8.85% -10.38% -39.23% -54.19% -90.98% -41.94% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58%

For the past year Estre Ambiental Inc. had bearish trend while Gores Holdings III Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Estre Ambiental Inc.

Estre Ambiental, Inc. provides waste-related and environmental services for municipal, commercial, and industrial customers in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Collection & Cleaning Services, Landfill, Oil & Gas, and Value Recovery. The Collection & Cleaning Services segment is involved in the industrial collection from large business generators, as well as local household collection. Its collection services are supported by a fleet of 983 vehicles. This segment also engages in the transportation and temporary storage for environmental liability emergencies and industrial accidents, as well as in the preparation of waste for final disposal. The Landfills segment owns and operates a portfolio of landfills for the final disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste. It offers various services comprising ground sealing, drainage and treatment of percolated liquid, rainwater catchment, and soil treatment with hydrocarbons. The Oil & Gas segment is involved in the provision of remediation and cleaning services in various sites and transfers the contaminated soil to its biopile facilities located in the PaulÃ­nia and Curitiba landfills; and cleaning of storage tanks. The Value Recovery segment is involved in the provision of energy recycling services; and dismantlement and mischaracterization of electrical-electronic products. The company also engages in the collection and burning of landfill biogas, and electricity generation businesses. In addition, it offers environmental consulting, laboratory analysis, and energy use services. Estre Ambiental, Inc. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.