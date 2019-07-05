Reviewing Estre Ambiental Inc. (ESTR)’s and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)’s results

Both Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Estre Ambiental Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.10 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.48 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Estre Ambiental Inc. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Estre Ambiental Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.04 shows that Estre Ambiental Inc. is 104.00% more volatile than S&P 500. AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has a 0.79 beta and it is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Estre Ambiental Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Estre Ambiental Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Estre Ambiental Inc. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Estre Ambiental Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus price target and a 178.43% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Estre Ambiental Inc. shares and 82.3% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.9% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Estre Ambiental Inc. -8.47% -23.94% -36.46% -77.54% -89.2% -23.94% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -18.97% -27.69% -39.74% -56.6% -66.19% -37.99%

For the past year Estre Ambiental Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Estre Ambiental Inc.

Estre Ambiental, Inc. provides waste-related and environmental services for municipal, commercial, and industrial customers in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Collection & Cleaning Services, Landfill, Oil & Gas, and Value Recovery. The Collection & Cleaning Services segment is involved in the industrial collection from large business generators, as well as local household collection. Its collection services are supported by a fleet of 983 vehicles. This segment also engages in the transportation and temporary storage for environmental liability emergencies and industrial accidents, as well as in the preparation of waste for final disposal. The Landfills segment owns and operates a portfolio of landfills for the final disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste. It offers various services comprising ground sealing, drainage and treatment of percolated liquid, rainwater catchment, and soil treatment with hydrocarbons. The Oil & Gas segment is involved in the provision of remediation and cleaning services in various sites and transfers the contaminated soil to its biopile facilities located in the PaulÃ­nia and Curitiba landfills; and cleaning of storage tanks. The Value Recovery segment is involved in the provision of energy recycling services; and dismantlement and mischaracterization of electrical-electronic products. The company also engages in the collection and burning of landfill biogas, and electricity generation businesses. In addition, it offers environmental consulting, laboratory analysis, and energy use services. Estre Ambiental, Inc. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.