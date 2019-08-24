Reviewing Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA)’s and ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s results

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) and ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 24 5.59 N/A -1.24 0.00 ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 5 4.04 N/A -11.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. and ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0.00% -48.3% -24.7% ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0.00% 0% -127.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is 4.1 while its Current Ratio is 5.5. Meanwhile, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. and ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 61.13% for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. with consensus target price of $33. Competitively ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has an average target price of $9, with potential upside of 187.54%. The information presented earlier suggests that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. looks more robust than Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44.1% of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. shares and 15.7% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 5.49% 16.2% -0.16% -8% 1.18% -8.97% ReWalk Robotics Ltd. -1.05% -15.12% -2.84% -48.21% -82.71% -13.61%

For the past year Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was less bearish than ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. beats ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, and aesthetic dermatology. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in 60 countries worldwide. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.