Reviewing Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA)’s and Restoration Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR)’s results

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) and Restoration Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 24 5.89 N/A -1.24 0.00 Restoration Robotics Inc. 1 1.38 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0.00% -48.3% -24.7% Restoration Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0% -90.1%

Liquidity

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.5 and a Quick Ratio of 4.1. Competitively, Restoration Robotics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Restoration Robotics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. and Restoration Robotics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Restoration Robotics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $33, while its potential upside is 65.41%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.1% of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33% of Restoration Robotics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.2%. Comparatively, Restoration Robotics Inc. has 6.07% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 5.49% 16.2% -0.16% -8% 1.18% -8.97% Restoration Robotics Inc. -0.16% 9.17% 13.47% -24.54% -75.31% 54.18%

For the past year Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has -8.97% weaker performance while Restoration Robotics Inc. has 54.18% stronger performance.

Summary

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Restoration Robotics Inc.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, and aesthetic dermatology. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in 60 countries worldwide. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. It offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.