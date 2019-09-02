Reviewing Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS)’s and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR)’s results

Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) compete with each other in the REIT – Residential sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essex Property Trust Inc. 293 14.43 N/A 6.22 48.61 ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. 19 -2.28 N/A -9.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see Essex Property Trust Inc. and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Essex Property Trust Inc. and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essex Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 6.6% 3.3% ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. 0.00% -36.9% -4.2%

Volatility & Risk

Essex Property Trust Inc. has a beta of 0.39 and its 61.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.66 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Essex Property Trust Inc. and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Essex Property Trust Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Essex Property Trust Inc. has an average price target of $305.67, and a -4.85% downside potential. Competitively the average price target of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is $20, which is potential 21.80% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is looking more favorable than Essex Property Trust Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Essex Property Trust Inc. and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.8% and 66% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Essex Property Trust Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Essex Property Trust Inc. 2.88% 2.79% 6.54% 11.52% 29.26% 23.25% ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. -4.49% -3.56% -6.19% -14.99% -24.6% -12.83%

For the past year Essex Property Trust Inc. has 23.25% stronger performance while ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. has -12.83% weaker performance.

Summary

Essex Property Trust Inc. beats ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of apartment communities, as well as commercial properties. As of March 31, 2012, the company owned or had interests in 158 apartment communities; and 5 commercial buildings, as well as 5 development projects. Its communities are located in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties in southern California; and the San Francisco Bay area in northern California, as well as in the Seattle metropolitan area. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Essex Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. It invests primarily in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate, and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by the United States Government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs), or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association. The company also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.