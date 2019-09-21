Reviewing Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT)’s and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 20 14.97 N/A 0.32 65.39 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 26 5.98 N/A 0.03 796.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation. Gladstone Commercial Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. is currently more affordable than Gladstone Commercial Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.4% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -9.44% for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. with consensus target price of $21.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.9% and 24.46%. Insiders owned 1.4% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 4.19% 8.42% 2.38% 34.27% 52.82% 52.6% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.95% 0.56% 0.91% 1.6% 0.09% 9.49%

For the past year Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.