Reviewing Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT)’s and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP)’s results

Since Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.
|18
|10.84
|N/A
|0.25
|82.81
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|25
|3.88
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|3.3%
|1.4%
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.
|1
|0
|1
|2.50
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus price target of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. is $18.5, with potential downside of -7.91%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 96.8% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. shares and 0% of American Finance Trust Inc. shares. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.
|2.74%
|6.56%
|28.47%
|46.87%
|0%
|48.99%
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|-0.37%
|-1.19%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.41%
For the past year Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. has stronger performance than American Finance Trust Inc.
Summary
Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. beats American Finance Trust Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.
