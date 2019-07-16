Reviewing Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT)’s and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP)’s results

Since Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 18 10.84 N/A 0.25 82.81 American Finance Trust Inc. 25 3.88 N/A -0.53 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.4% American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 American Finance Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. is $18.5, with potential downside of -7.91%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.8% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. shares and 0% of American Finance Trust Inc. shares. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 2.74% 6.56% 28.47% 46.87% 0% 48.99% American Finance Trust Inc. -0.37% -1.19% 0% 0% 0% 3.41%

For the past year Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. has stronger performance than American Finance Trust Inc.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. beats American Finance Trust Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.