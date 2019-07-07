Reviewing Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Mortgage Investment companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.6% of Essent Group Ltd.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.61% of all Mortgage Investment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Essent Group Ltd. has 2.9% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 4.79% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Essent Group Ltd. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essent Group Ltd. 0.00% 21.00% 15.70% Industry Average 23.46% 12.41% 3.87%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Essent Group Ltd. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Essent Group Ltd. N/A 43 9.52 Industry Average 132.40M 564.44M 14.91

Essent Group Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Essent Group Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Essent Group Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.56 1.33 2.34

$48 is the consensus target price of Essent Group Ltd., with a potential downside of -2.30%. As a group, Mortgage Investment companies have a potential upside of 42.21%. The research analysts’ belief based on the data given earlier is that Essent Group Ltd. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Essent Group Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Essent Group Ltd. 0.6% 3.02% 9.66% 18% 32.95% 37.54% Industry Average 2.78% 2.46% 7.37% 16.39% 14.57% 24.42%

For the past year Essent Group Ltd. has stronger performance than Essent Group Ltd.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Essent Group Ltd. has a beta of 1.48 and its 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Essent Group Ltd.’s competitors have beta of 0.94 which is 5.72% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Essent Group Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Essent Group Ltd.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.