Reviewing ESSA Bancorp Inc. (ESSA)’s and WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC)’s results

We are contrasting ESSA Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) and WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESSA Bancorp Inc. 16 0.00 7.68M 1.07 14.35 WVS Financial Corp. 16 0.00 1.25M 1.55 11.12

Table 1 demonstrates ESSA Bancorp Inc. and WVS Financial Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. WVS Financial Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to ESSA Bancorp Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. ESSA Bancorp Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than WVS Financial Corp., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of ESSA Bancorp Inc. and WVS Financial Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESSA Bancorp Inc. 49,136,276.39% 6.5% 0.6% WVS Financial Corp. 7,716,049.38% 8.1% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

ESSA Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 79.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.21 beta. WVS Financial Corp.’s 0.72 beta is the reason why it is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ESSA Bancorp Inc. and WVS Financial Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 43.7% and 23.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of ESSA Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 25.68% of WVS Financial Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ESSA Bancorp Inc. 1.05% 1.19% 0.39% 0.39% -2.23% -1.67% WVS Financial Corp. -0.17% -2.77% -0.06% 23.04% 2.58% 17.06%

For the past year ESSA Bancorp Inc. has -1.67% weaker performance while WVS Financial Corp. has 17.06% stronger performance.

Summary

WVS Financial Corp. beats ESSA Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include savings accounts, NOW accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts for businesses. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises first mortgage loans for the purchase, construction, or refinancing of one-to-four family residential real property; commercial real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and commercial and consumer loans, including indirect auto loans, as well as loans secured by deposits and personal unsecured loans. In addition, it offers insurance benefits consulting services, such as health insurance, life insurance, short term and long term disability, dental, vision, 401(K) retirement planning, and individual health products, as well as asset management and trust, and investment services. As of September 30, 2016, the company operated 26 full-service banking offices, including 11 offices in Monroe County, 4 offices in Lehigh County, 5 offices in Northampton County, 1 office in Lackawanna County, 1 office in Luzerne County, 1 office in Chester County, 2 offices in Delaware County, and 1 office in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also provides single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; land acquisition and development loans; commercial loans comprising loans secured by accounts receivable, marketable investment securities, business inventory and equipment, and related collaterals; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, loans secured by deposit accounts, and personal and education loans. The company operates six offices in the North Hills suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1993 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.