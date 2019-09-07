Reviewing ESSA Bancorp Inc. (ESSA)’s and Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC)’s results

ESSA Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) and Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) are two firms in the Savings & Loans that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESSA Bancorp Inc. 15 3.29 N/A 1.07 14.35 Broadway Financial Corporation 2 3.90 N/A 0.04 43.18

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ESSA Bancorp Inc. and Broadway Financial Corporation. Broadway Financial Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than ESSA Bancorp Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. ESSA Bancorp Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Broadway Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESSA Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.5% 0.6% Broadway Financial Corporation 0.00% 2.4% 0.3%

Volatility & Risk

ESSA Bancorp Inc. is 79.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.21. Broadway Financial Corporation has a 1.16 beta and it is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ESSA Bancorp Inc. and Broadway Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 43.7% and 17.8%. ESSA Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Broadway Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ESSA Bancorp Inc. 1.05% 1.19% 0.39% 0.39% -2.23% -1.67% Broadway Financial Corporation -5% 33.8% 57.02% 40.74% -7.32% 80.95%

For the past year ESSA Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while Broadway Financial Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

ESSA Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Broadway Financial Corporation.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include savings accounts, NOW accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts for businesses. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises first mortgage loans for the purchase, construction, or refinancing of one-to-four family residential real property; commercial real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and commercial and consumer loans, including indirect auto loans, as well as loans secured by deposits and personal unsecured loans. In addition, it offers insurance benefits consulting services, such as health insurance, life insurance, short term and long term disability, dental, vision, 401(K) retirement planning, and individual health products, as well as asset management and trust, and investment services. As of September 30, 2016, the company operated 26 full-service banking offices, including 11 offices in Monroe County, 4 offices in Lehigh County, 5 offices in Northampton County, 1 office in Lackawanna County, 1 office in Luzerne County, 1 office in Chester County, 2 offices in Delaware County, and 1 office in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides savings and loan business services for low to moderate income communities in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans. It operates through three branch offices comprising two in Los Angeles and one in the nearby city of Inglewood, California. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Broadway Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of BBCN Bank N.A.