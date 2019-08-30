Reviewing Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s results

Both Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|45
|6.69
|N/A
|-2.74
|0.00
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|3.00
|7.54
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S.
Profitability
Table 2 has Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.6%
|-35.7%
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|3
|3
|2.50
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The upside potential is 88.78% for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $69.17. Meanwhile, Zealand Pharma A/S’s average price target is $30, while its potential upside is 56.33%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Zealand Pharma A/S, analysts belief.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 9% respectively. Insiders held 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.08%
|-12.92%
|-5.5%
|-12.09%
|-7.61%
|-13.72%
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|-1.05%
|3.57%
|8.69%
|53.95%
|52.19%
|94.92%
For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Zealand Pharma A/S had bullish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 10 factors Zealand Pharma A/S beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.