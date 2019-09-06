Reviewing Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)’s results

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 45 6.59 N/A -2.74 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 3 23.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109%

Risk & Volatility

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.64 beta. TrovaGene Inc.’s 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.7 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Its competitor TrovaGene Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $48, while its potential upside is 35.14%. On the other hand, TrovaGene Inc.’s potential upside is 644.68% and its consensus price target is $14. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, TrovaGene Inc. is looking more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 8% respectively. About 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, TrovaGene Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than TrovaGene Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats TrovaGene Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.