Reviewing Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s results

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.91 N/A -2.74 0.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 7.62 N/A -1.37 0.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation:

Profitability

Return on assets, return on equity and net margins:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -30.4%

Volatility and Risk

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.64 beta. From a competition point of view, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.54 beta which is 154.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. ratings and recommendations:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 35.82% at a $48 average price target. Competitively Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $26.67, with potential upside of 251.38%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 75.6% respectively. 2.5% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance:

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.13% -11.45% -18.49% -32.32% -63.66% -13.37%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.