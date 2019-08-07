Reviewing Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 7.23 N/A -2.74 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 66.73 N/A -1.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Risk & Volatility

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.64 beta. From a competition point of view, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a 1.82 beta which is 82.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Its competitor Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is $69.17, with potential upside of 77.09%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 10.9% respectively. Insiders held 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has -13.72% weaker performance while Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.