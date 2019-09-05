Reviewing Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s results

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 45 6.59 N/A -2.74 0.00 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Oragenics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6%

Volatility & Risk

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.64 beta, while its volatility is 64.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Oragenics Inc.’s 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.52 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.9. The Current Ratio of rival Oragenics Inc. is 14.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.2. Oragenics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Oragenics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 35.14% and an $48 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.9% of Oragenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.5% of Oragenics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Oragenics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats Oragenics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.