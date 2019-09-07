Reviewing Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.66 N/A -2.74 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83%

Risk and Volatility

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.64 beta. OncoCyte Corporation has a 4.96 beta and it is 396.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.9. Competitively, OncoCyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and has 12.8 Quick Ratio. OncoCyte Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 37.93% at a $48 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 31.2%. 2.5% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has -13.72% weaker performance while OncoCyte Corporation has 28.26% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.