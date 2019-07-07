Reviewing Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 8.74 N/A -7.54 0.00 Novavax Inc. 20 4.21 N/A -0.47 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

$69.17 is Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 46.45%. Novavax Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.35 consensus target price and a -73.68% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Novavax Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.42% of Novavax Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.4% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.95% of Novavax Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% 17.72% 5.18% -10.13% 19.79% 6.46% Novavax Inc. -16.54% -38.94% -84.8% -81.31% -80.21% -81.82%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 6.46% stronger performance while Novavax Inc. has -81.82% weaker performance.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats Novavax Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.