Reviewing Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.66 N/A -2.74 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 40.49 N/A -2.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.9. The Current Ratio of rival Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.9. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 37.93% and an $48 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $13.5, while its potential upside is 237.50%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 83.4%. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.