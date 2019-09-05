Reviewing Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s results

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 45 6.59 N/A -2.74 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 10 1.22 N/A -161.25 0.00

Demonstrates Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Risk and Volatility

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.64 and it happens to be 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Jaguar Health Inc. has a 0.61 beta which is 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.9. The Current Ratio of rival Jaguar Health Inc. is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$48 is Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 35.14%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc. has 13.23% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Jaguar Health Inc.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Jaguar Health Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.