Reviewing Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.84 N/A -2.74 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 49.44 N/A -1.86 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.64 beta means Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 64.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.39 which is 139.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.9. Competitively, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 and has 9.8 Quick Ratio. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a 22.15% upside potential and a consensus price target of $45. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 consensus price target and a 141.38% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 2.5% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.