Reviewing Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s results

This is a contrast between Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 7.98 N/A -7.54 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.60 N/A -0.72 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.98 beta indicates that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 98.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Heat Biologics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.13 beta which makes it 113.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc. has 5.9 and 5.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Heat Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is $69.17, with potential upside of 60.49%. On the other hand, Heat Biologics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,218.17% and its consensus price target is $8. The information presented earlier suggests that Heat Biologics Inc. looks more robust than Esperion Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 16.2% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. Comparatively, Heat Biologics Inc. has 4.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% 17.72% 5.18% -10.13% 19.79% 6.46% Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 6.46% stronger performance while Heat Biologics Inc. has -10% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats Heat Biologics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.