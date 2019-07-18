Reviewing Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s results

Both Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 8.10 N/A -7.54 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 12 81.36 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9. Competitively, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 11.8 and 11.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is $69.17, with potential upside of 57.99%. Competitively the average target price of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is $23.5, which is potential 65.61% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.6% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.4% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% 17.72% 5.18% -10.13% 19.79% 6.46% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. -1.92% -19.8% -27.43% 0% 0% -24.37%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.