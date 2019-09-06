Reviewing Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s and Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 45 6.59 N/A -2.74 0.00 Evogene Ltd. 2 27.86 N/A -0.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Evogene Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Evogene Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Evogene Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Evogene Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Evogene Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $48, while its potential upside is 35.14%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders held 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Evogene Ltd. 0.5% -11.14% -34.36% -28.56% -51.9% -26.4%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Evogene Ltd.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. It operates through two segments, Evogene and Evofuel. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. This segment develops seed traits enhancing plant yield and tolerance to abiotic stresses, such as enhanced tolerance to drought, heat, and salinity, as well as seed traits for enhancing plant resistance to biotic stresses, including resistance to diseases, pests, and insects; novel herbicides; and bio-stimulants, which include microbial-based products that are applied externally to the plant for yield enhancement. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Evofuel segment develops enhanced species of the castor bean plant to serve as a source of feedstock for biofuel and other industrial uses. The company has strategic collaborations with various agricultural companies, including BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Monsanto, and Syngenta that cover 24 products in various stages of development. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.