Reviewing Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 45 6.82 N/A -2.74 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.64 beta, while its volatility is 64.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has beta of 1.83 which is 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.9. The Current Ratio of rival Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $69.17, while its potential upside is 88.32%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 14.8%. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Competitively, 0.95% are Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.