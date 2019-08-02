Reviewing Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s results

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 7.18 N/A -2.74 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -3.40 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $69.17, while its potential upside is 78.37%. Competitively Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $50, with potential upside of 122.42%. The information presented earlier suggests that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Esperion Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.