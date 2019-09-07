Reviewing Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)’s results

Since Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.66 N/A -2.74 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.34 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Risk & Volatility

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.64 beta indicates that its volatility is 64.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.9. Competitively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 37.93% for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $48. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.5 average target price and a 346.96% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 25.1%. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.34% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.