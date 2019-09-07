Reviewing Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s results

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|44
|6.66
|N/A
|-2.74
|0.00
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.6%
|-35.7%
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|0.00%
|-367%
|-151.7%
Volatility and Risk
Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.64 and it happens to be 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s -2.8 beta is the reason why it is 380.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.9. Competitively, Akari Therapeutics Plc’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|3
|0
|2.00
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$48 is Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 37.93%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares. About 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.08%
|-12.92%
|-5.5%
|-12.09%
|-7.61%
|-13.72%
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|-6.93%
|-11.74%
|-45.98%
|-6%
|-1.05%
|19.75%
For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Akari Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend.
Summary
Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 6 of the 8 factors.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.
