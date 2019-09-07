Reviewing Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s results

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.66 N/A -2.74 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7%

Volatility and Risk

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.64 and it happens to be 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s -2.8 beta is the reason why it is 380.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.9. Competitively, Akari Therapeutics Plc’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

$48 is Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 37.93%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares. About 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Akari Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 6 of the 8 factors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.