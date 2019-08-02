Reviewing Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s results

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 7.16 N/A -2.74 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 4 0.39 N/A -7.31 0.00

Demonstrates Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Advaxis Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Advaxis Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Volatility and Risk

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.64 beta. Competitively, Advaxis Inc.’s beta is 3.14 which is 214.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.9 and 3.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Advaxis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Advaxis Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Advaxis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $69.17, while its potential upside is 78.87%. Meanwhile, Advaxis Inc.’s average target price is $0.4, while its potential downside is -17.42%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Advaxis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Advaxis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 39.2% respectively. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Advaxis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Advaxis Inc.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Advaxis Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.